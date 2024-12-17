Ambulance called after house fire in Calderdale village

Paramedics were called after a fire broke out at a house in Greetland.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ambulance was called to help someone at the home on Saddleworth Road.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 11.07pm on Friday and sent crews from Rastrick, Halifax and Huddersfield to put the fire out.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedics were called

For fire safety advice and to book a free home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.

As reported by the Courier, firefighters were deployed to another house fire this morning, on Smith Lane in Ripponden.

The blaze was reported at 6.11am. Flames in the bedroom spread to the roof, causing part of the roof to collapse.

You can read more HERE .