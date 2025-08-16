Fire at West Yorkshire mill: 'Avoid the area' warning as 11 fire crews from across West Yorkshire scrambled to Halifax mill blaze

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Aug 2025, 20:57 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 21:14 BST
Scores of firefighters from all over West Yorkshire have been called to a blaze in part of Halifax.

People living near Cinderhill Works on Siddal Top Lane in Siddal are being urged to keep their doors and windows shut because of smoke from the fire.

Others are being urged to avoid the area.

As reported by the Courier earlier this evening, huge plumes of black smoke from the fire can be seen for miles around.

Smoke from the fire in Siddal
Smoke from the fire in Siddal
placeholder image
West Yorkshire Fire and and Rescue Service says it was called at 6.52pm.

"We currently have 11 crews from across West Yorkshire at the scene of a building fire at Cinderhill Works in the Siddal area of Halifax,” said a spokesperson.

"This is believed to be a derelict building, 50 per cent involved in flames.

Smoke from the fire in Siddal. Photo by Tim Robinson
Smoke from the fire in Siddal. Photo by Tim Robinson

"Crews are using large jets including an aerial appliance to tackle the fire.

"Please avoid the area, and all residents in the HX3 area and beyond keep doors and windows shut - there is a large smoke plume.”

