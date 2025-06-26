Halifax explosion update: Police issue statement as 14 houses have been evacuated and Northern Gas Networks are on scene

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 10:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

West Yorkshire Police confirm that 14 houses have been evacuated after an explosion in Halifax.

Three people have been taken to hospital after the incident on Coventry Street off Spring Hall Lane and the area has been sealed off.

placeholder image
Read More
Halifax house fire: Three rushed to hospital, roads sealed off and homes evacuat...

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Coventry Street, Halifax, at 12:04am this morning to a report of an explosion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Northern Gas Networks are on the scene after a house explosion in Halifax.placeholder image
Northern Gas Networks are on the scene after a house explosion in Halifax.

"Officers at the scene assisted with closing the road and evacuating the occupants of 14 houses.

"Two people from one property were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a third person, from another property, has received treatment for minor injuries.

"The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.”

Northern Gas Networks have confirmed that they are on the scene.

Northern Gas Networks has shared: “Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN) were called to attend an explosion in the Spring Hall Lane area of Halifax at 12.30am on Thursday, June 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are working closely with the emergency services to support the incident, which is not suspected to be related to our network.

“Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.”

Related topics:HalifaxPoliceWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice