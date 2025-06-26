Halifax explosion update: Police issue statement as 14 houses have been evacuated and Northern Gas Networks are on scene

West Yorkshire Police confirm that 14 houses have been evacuated after an explosion in Halifax.

Three people have been taken to hospital after the incident on Coventry Street off Spring Hall Lane and the area has been sealed off.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Coventry Street, Halifax, at 12:04am this morning to a report of an explosion.

Northern Gas Networks are on the scene after a house explosion in Halifax.

"Officers at the scene assisted with closing the road and evacuating the occupants of 14 houses.

"Two people from one property were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a third person, from another property, has received treatment for minor injuries.

"The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.”

Northern Gas Networks have confirmed that they are on the scene.

Northern Gas Networks has shared: “Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN) were called to attend an explosion in the Spring Hall Lane area of Halifax at 12.30am on Thursday, June 26.

“We are working closely with the emergency services to support the incident, which is not suspected to be related to our network.

“Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.”