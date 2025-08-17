Firefighters have given an update on the fire in Halifax last night.

At its peak, 11 crews from across Yorkshire were called to the blaze at Cinderhill Works on Siddal Top Lane and the black smoke it caused could be seen for miles around.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says it was alerted at 6.52pm and they closed the incident at 1.30am today.

The smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around. Photo by Peter Batty

"Our thanks to all members of the public who respected the cordon and followed our safety advice to keep doors and windows shut,” said a spokesperson.

"A special mention to our brilliant control room staff who received 80 calls in five minutes when this incident became visible.”

People in the HX3 area were urged to keep their windows and doors shut because of the smoke, and everyone was urged to avoid the area while crews battles the blaze at the derelict former industrial building.