Halifax wildfire update: Firefighters move into second day tackling wildfire on Halifax moorland

Firefighters are into their second day of tackling a Calderdale wildfire.

The blaze off Cold Edge Road in Wainstalls broke out just before 10am yesterday (Sunday) and at its peak needed nine fire engines plus specialist wildfire capability and support units including a drone team.

Residents have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed.

In an update at 8am this morning (Monday) West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Four crews and supporting wildfire units remain at the scene this morning dealing with hotspots in the area.

“The forecast remains dry and hot over the coming days so crews will be in the area assessing the scene.

“Thanks to our partners and the public for continuing to avoid the area.”