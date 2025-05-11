There are still dozens of firefighters battling a wildfire on Halifax moorland this evening.

The blaze off Cold Edge Road in Wainstalls broke out just before 10am and at its peak needed nine fire engines plus specialist wildfire capability and support units including a drone team.

Residents in the area have been warned to keep doors and windows closed.

People have also been urged to avoid the area.

Firefighters are still there

In an update at 5pm, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are now scaling back this incident to five fire appliances.

"Specialist wildfire units also remain at the scene.”

The fires are less than two weeks after a huge fire devastated moorland off Oldham Road in Rippponden.

You can see photos from that blaze here: https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/news/transport/ripponden-moor-fire-photos-as-18-crews-battle-massive-calderdale-fire-that-has-shut-m62-slip-road-5109540

Meantime, firefighters were called to a grassland fire at Windmill Drive in Northowram at 5.54pm on Friday.

Four fire engines were needed to deal with the blaze which saw a 100m x 100m area of grassland alight.