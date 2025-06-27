Two men are still in a “critical condition” after an explosion at a Halifax house yesterday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giving an an update on their investigation into the blast at the home on Coventry Street, off Spring Hall Grove, police have also confirmed gas canisters were found at the house.

The force of the blast and fire which ensued look to have blown the front and the roof of the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by the Courier, the explosion happened in the early hours of yesterday morning, with emergency services alerted just after midnight.

Spring Hall Lane in Halifax shut by police yesterday

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has today said they are continuing to work with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to investigate what happened.

Two men taken to hospital with serious injuries remain in hospital in a critical condition, they added.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Smith said: “We understand that there will be speculation in the community about what has happened and the cause of this explosion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can confirm that a large number of butane gas cannisters were found in the property and these form part of our ongoing enquiries.

The force of the blast caused huge damage

“We are working alongside specialist fire investigators to ensure a comprehensive investigation is carried out into this incident.”

Police are still at Coventry Street today.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Spring Hall Grove at 12.06am to reports of an explosion.

They sent five crews plus its technical rescue and command unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and paramedics were also called and it is understood that an air ambulance was deployed.