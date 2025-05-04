Todmorden fire: 'Thank you' from fire service after dramatic blaze in Calderdale town
As reported by the Courier, residents were being urged to keep their windows and doors shut because of the large amount of smoke from the fire at a building on Jumps Road in Todmorden.
Train operator Northern had said the blaze was “suspected to involve gas cylinders”.
Firefighters were alerted at 7.32pm and six crews were deployed, including from West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.
At 10.30pm, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was believed to be fully out.
"This incident has now been reduced to three crews, as the fire is now out and crews are damping down,” it said in an update late last night.
"This was a single storey building approximately 20m x 20m, which was 100 per cent involved in flames.
"The fire is now believed to be fully out, with no injuries reported or people involved.
"We'd like to thank everyone in the local area for their cooperation, as well as our partner agencies for their assistance.”
Jumps Road was closed while emergency services dealt with the fire.