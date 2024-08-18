Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale Council does send some of its waste to incineration, councillors heard.

In a questions-to-Cabinet session at a meeting of the council, Coun Dot Foster asked questions about recycling and waste disposal.

Coun Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said: “I wondered what our current recycling rates of doorstep waste are, and what happens to the waste we send for recycling.

Coun Dot Foster

“Is any of this sent for incineration, currently, and, if so, where does it go?”

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said she would write to Coun Foster with the relevant statistics.

“We are doing extremely well on our doorstep recycling – I think that we separate our waste means that much more goes to recycling than any other borough, but that’s not a figure,” she said.

Coun Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said that while she did not have the tonnage figure to hand, “we do send some of our waste to incineration”.

Coun Danielle Durrans

One of Calderdale’s controversial issues at the moment is an application from Sowerby Bridge company Calder Valley Skip Hire for an environmental permit to allow if to operate a small waste incineration plans (SWIP) at its Belmont, Sowerby Bridge site.

This is opposed by residents’ groups worried about the potential impact the incinerator might have on health and politicians across parties, including ward councillors.

The company has planning permission, won on appeal, for the incinerator but it cannot operate without the relevant environmental permit.

Whether the council does or does not grant this it a big issue in Calderdale at the moment.

A Planning Inspector rejected a previous bid for a permit and said there were health concerns following a hearing held in Halifax.

But currently there is nothing to stop the company from applying again.

Councillors recently passed a motion calling on the new Government to halt incinerator applications.