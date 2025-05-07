Calderdale Council welcomes more powers to deal with fly-tipping crime
And in many respects, Calderdale Council is ahead of the curve, said Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans.
New policy will see fly-tippers and criminal waste operators having their vehicles seized and crushed, new technology such as drones and mobile CCTV identifying vehicles used for fly-tipping – and jail sentences of up to five years for people who illegally transport waste in England.
Calderdale has already seized 15 vehicles since January 2024 and regularly uses drones and a variety of CCTV equipment to catch fly-tipping criminals in the act, gather evidence for prosecutions and see where rubbish needs to be cleared, she said.
This includes crushing of some of the seized vehicles.
Earlier this year, councillors heard fly-tipping, where people illegally dump rubbish or debris, often by the roadside rather than taking it to a proper waste site, is a major concern for the council and tackling it also high on local people’s priorities.
They heard the council dealt with more than 5,000 cases of fly-tipping between 2023 and 2024 alone, costing Calderdale up to £1 million a year to deal with the crime, taking valuable resources away from vital services at a time of significant financial challenges.
Calderdale is one of a few councils to issue Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) fines at the maximum amount of £1,000 for fly-tipping offences, and has one dedicated team working on all aspects of fly-tipping, from lifting and shifting waste to gathering evidence, taking statements, reviewing CCTV footage and prosecuting offenders, councillors were told.
Head of Public Services, Ian Day, told councillors using the FPNs is often more financially beneficial to councils than taking some cases through the courts, bringing more money to the council as opposed to the court.
Coun Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said: “Local people tell me time and time again how much of a concern fly-tipping is in their communities.
“We’re listening and taking action.
“We’ve been really stamping down on fly-tipping for the past few years.
“It’s not a victimless crime – it costs us all money and blights our beautiful Calderdale environment.
“We welcome the wider government support and have already seen first-hand how effective vehicle seizures and new technology can be in tackling fly tipping.”
The council is using the government’s new policy announcement to raise awareness of the issues.
