Calderdale Council's efforts over tackling climate change recognised at local government awards

Councillor Scott Patient

The prestigious awards, held annually by the Local Government Chronicle (LGC), are taking place in London on Thursday 4 November 2021- the same week that world leaders meet in Glasgow at COP26 with the aim of agreeing how to tackle the urgent threat of climate change.

Calderdale is one of only 10 council nominated in the LGC’s Climate Response category, with the award submission recognising the threat that climate change represents in Calderdale and highlighting the significant progress made in the borough to tackle the climate crisis.

In Calderdale, the constant threat of flooding a stark reminder of the disastrous consequences of climate change. Responding to the climate emergency is one of the three priorities for the Council and despite the challenges of COVID, the organisation has maintained a focus on climate initiatives both internally and with partners.

As a borough, Calderdale aims to be carbon neutral by 2038 at the latest, with significant progress by 2030. This is above and beyond national targets, and in line with what was recently recommended by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

To help meet these ambitious targets the Council has already introduced a number of initiatives, including the use of electric vehicles in the Council’s fleet, additional electric vehicle charging points in the borough, tree planting, LED street lights installation, energy efficiency improvements in Council buildings and insulation for low-income households.

There is still more to do and a long way to go to reach net zero. The award submission recognises the challenges ahead and the additional financial resources and commitment required on a national and international level to sustain climate emergency work and protect local communities.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient, said: "We know that climate change is a global issue, but localised efforts cannot be underestimated. As the focus of the world is on the UK for COP26, we want to make sure Calderdale’s voice is heard too.

“I’m delighted that Calderdale has been recognised in the Climate Response category of the LGC Awards. Our award submission acknowledges what we’ve already achieved and also our ambitions for the future, both within the Council and borough-wide, working with local partners and our communities.

“The LGC Awards will be taking place at the same time as COP and recognise that councils are uniquely placed to effect change in response to the climate crisis. We’re honoured to be nominated and look forward to the awards themselves.”

The LGC Awards will take place on Thursday 4 November at Grosvenor House London. To see the full shortlist and other award categories, visit https://awards.lgcplus.com/2021shortlist.