Calderdale's tips to start running at reduced hours

Atlas Mill waste and recycling site in Brighouse

Tips across Calderdale will soon start closing on some days as part of cost-cutting measures.

Staggered closures for Calderdale’ waste and recycling centres will come in this autumn, say senior councillors, who have given more details about how the new opening system will work.

As reported by the Courier in January, the council decided to axe plans to close Elland tip completely amid massive opposition to the idea.

Faced with needing to save money still, councillors instead opted for a suggestion by Calderdale’s Liberal Democrat group for all of Calderdale’s tips to run at reduced hours.

Councillor Danielle Durrans

At a council meeting last week, cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden), said the council was currently undertaking the necessary consultation with staff who will be impacted by the changes.

“The closures are going to be on a staggered basis and, as such, will ensure that there are at least three household waste recycling centres available each day of the week, with all of them open across all of the weekend,” said Coun Durrans.

She explained that on days where one was closed, a nearby one would be available to people.

“Where there is a household recycling centre closely located, for example, Brighouse and Elland, Elland and Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge, we will ensure that one of the sites will be available each day to allow residents to dispose of their waste and recycling relatively locally.

“Halifax’s household waste recycling centre will only close on one day when all of the other sites will be available,” said Coun Durrans.

She said changes would be communicated through a number of channels including leaflets being given to residents using the centres – which are in Halifax, Brighouse, Elland, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden – in the weeks running up to the changes being introduced.

“This should mitigate any of the risks and confusions to our residents and allow responsible disposal of waste and recycling via our recycling centres,” she said.

“Colleagues across the council will continue to monitor and act on our fly-tipping reports using our appropriate enforcement action where possible.”