Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to close Elland tip for good have been axed.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea had been suggested as a way for Calderdale Council to save money.

But there was massive opposition to the plan, with more than 2,000 people signing a petition to save the waste and recycling centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors have now decided to scrap the proposal, instead opting for a suggestion by Calderdale’s Liberal Democrat group which would see all of Calderdale’s tips running at reduced hours.

Elland Recycling Centre at Huddersfield Road, Elland.

The borough’s five centres will now close for two days a week, mid-week, on a rota when they are least busy.

The theory behind closing on a “staggered” basis is ensuring an alternative centre will be available each day of the week somewhere in Calderdale.

The argument made when the council suggested shutting Elland tip down was that the town is close enough to other centres – at Brighouse, Halifax and Sowerby Bridge – which residents could use.

But critics said it could result in more traffic on the roads, bigger queues at other centres and more fly-tipping.