Call made for more money to be put into measures to tackle fly tipping in Calderdale

Liberal Democrats are urging the Labour-controlled council to put some money in its budget to support “more effective measures” to tackle littering and fly-tipping.

Meanwhile, Labour’s motion urges councillors to call on the Conservative Government to act on proposals it makes to tackle an impending energy crisis.

Calls have been made to put more funding into tackling fly tipping in Calderdale

Liberal Democrat councillor Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse’s motion argues concerns about the impact of littering and fly-tipping have been “widespread” and making some money available for growth could see measures such as a “little champions” scheme to encourage and reward citizens and participate in litter-picking activities, promotion of litter prevention activities and adopt effective schemes from other local authorities such as one recently publicise by Newham Council in London.

Other ideas included “reverse vending machines” being operated by some national supermarket chains whereby customers are rewarded by returning cans and bottles for recycling, says the motion.

Coun Parsons-Hulse (Warley) said the council also needed to recognise however committed it was to tackling the problem it could not do it alone and must involve the public and businesses in a collaborative effort.

Coun Dot Foster’s motion argues the challenge posed by a rising cost of living and faced by local families, particularly rapidly rising energy costs, is concerning.

The council should call on the Government, using the method of Chief Executive Robin Tuddenham being asked to write to it, to take action including proposals suggested, says Coun Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge).

These include taking “urgent” action to reduced the impact rising energy costs might have by reducing VAT on household energy bills and by “significantly” raising the amount included in the warmer homes discount scheme, where people are eligible – the money comes off bills rather than being send to individuals.

The motion also argues: “This is only a short term solution and further calls on Government to introduce a national programme to ensure every home is warm and well insulated, whilst reducing our long term dependence on gas and oil.”

The full Calderdale Council meets at Halifax Town Hall next Wednesday, February 9, from 6pm.