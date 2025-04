Christmas bin dates in Calderdale: Here's when your rubbish will be collected during Christmas and New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council has shared the bin collection dates for the Christmas period.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If your waste and recycling are usually collected on Wednesday, remember to put them out for Saturday, December 21, as there are no collections on December 25.

Christmas and New Year collections will be as follows:

Calderdale Council has shared the bin collection dates for the Christmas period

Monday, December 23 – no change

Tuesday, December 24 – no change

Wednesday, December 25 – now collected on Saturday, December 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, December 26 – now collected on Friday, December 27

Friday, December 27 – now collected on Saturday, December 28

Monday, December 30 – no change

Tuesday, December 31 – no change

Wednesday, January 1 – now collected on Thursday, January 2

Thursday, January 2 – now collected on Friday, January 3

Friday, January 3 – now collected on Saturday, January 4

Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed on December 25, 26 and January 1.