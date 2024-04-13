Clifton: 10 photos showing the village of Clifton which dates back before the Domesday Book of 1086

We’re taking a look at some of the lesser-known towns and villages that we have here in Calderdale.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Clifton.

Clifton is mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086 as Cliftone.

Clifton was historically a chapelry in the ancient parish of Dewsbury. It became a separate civil parish in 1866.

The 16th-century Kirklees Hall near the village is said to contain the reputed grave of Robin Hood in its grounds.

The village is on the route of the Calderdale Way, a 50-mile circular route around the borough.

Each year Clifton holds its annual Scarecrow Festival, where residents display homemade scarecrows around the village.

Highmoor Lane towards Brighouse

1. Clifton

Highmoor Lane towards Brighouse Photo: Jim Fitton

Footpath off Highmoor

2. Clifton

Footpath off Highmoor Photo: Jim Fitton

Clifton War Memorial

3. Clifton

Clifton War Memorial Photo: Jim Fitton

St John's Parish Church, Clifton

4. Clifton

St John's Parish Church, Clifton Photo: Jim Fitton

