Clifton: 10 photos showing the village of Clifton which dates back before the Domesday Book of 1086

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Clifton.

Clifton is mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086 as Cliftone.

Clifton was historically a chapelry in the ancient parish of Dewsbury. It became a separate civil parish in 1866.

The 16th-century Kirklees Hall near the village is said to contain the reputed grave of Robin Hood in its grounds.

The village is on the route of the Calderdale Way, a 50-mile circular route around the borough.