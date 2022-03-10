Climate action roadshow to take place in Calderdale and give advice on how to prevent major flooding

The roadshow – the first across the borough – will comprise of a travelling exhibition and varied events programme which will take place in towns and high flood risk areas urging everyone from school children to anchor businesses to help slow the flow of water and adapt to climate change.

It is being coordinated by local flood management charity, Slow the Flow, and is funded by the National Lottery Together For Our Planet fund, a grants programme set up to mark the UK’s hosting of Cop26 last November.

“We want to grow community-led climate action so Calderdale becomes as well known for its fight back in the face of climate change as it is for being flood prone,” says Slow the Flow chair Bede Mullen, who helped set up the charity after the Boxing Day floods in 2015.

Volunteers from Slow the Flow

“The Calder Valley has experienced flooding historically because of its geography but flooding events have increased dramatically in the past 10 years. The purpose of the roadshow is to highlight relatively simple things we can all do to reduce flood risk, whether building leaky dams and planting trees in upland areas or creating rain gardens or green rooves in our homes and businesses. “

“We want to get the word out that whilst climate change is inevitable, there are things we can all do to help. Together we can slow the flow”.

The charity, which is volunteer-run, plans to work with businesses in the borough, voluntary organisations and statutory partners to host the roadshow and is asking for individuals or organisations that would like to get involved to get in touch.

It says it is planning a broad programme of events in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden and Brighouse, and will release more details in the coming months.

Holly Lynch, MP for Halifax, said "Slow the Flow have a proven track record of understanding flood risk and delivering the natural flood management schemes which helps to protect our communities. I am delighted that they are embarking on this roadshow to share their expertise with local people right across Calderdale."