Crowdfunding bid to buy Bridestones Moor above Todmorden launched by community-led nature group

Conservationists are rallying together to buy the cherished Bridestones Moor, launching an appeal to establish Calderdale’s first community-owned nature reserve.

The 114-acre Bridestones Moor, which sits on the hillside above Todmorden, has been listed for sale, with suggestions that it could be restored for nature.

Community interest company, Bridestones Rewilded, has started a crowdfunding campaign to contribute towards acquiring the site.

The Bridestones, Bridestones Moor, Todmorden.

Support has already begun pouring in with people already donating £25,000 to support the project.

Comprising a dedicated group of naturalists, ecologists and members of the local community, Bridestones Rewilded is spearheaded by Anthony Arak, who said: “We are appealing to everyone who appreciates wildlife and supports our aims of holding Bridestones Moor for the local community to make a donation to the new crowdfunding campaign.”

Renowned for its distinctive stones, which local folklore suggests resemble a bride and groom, Bridestones Moor is alive with wildlife, such as curlew, lapwing, golden plover and red grouse.

The conservationists’ vision entails preserving the moor as a community-owned nature reserve – accessible to all, with an aim to benefit both people and wildlife.

The Kerbstone on Bridestones Moor above Todmorden.

Anthony added: “The overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve already received shows Bridestones Moor is cherished by many people.

"It is a place where people enjoy access to the outdoors and where nature can flourish.

“There is a growing recognition that moorlands like Bridestones are not only important for the diverse habitats they provide, but also their crucial role in absorbing carbon and protecting our communities from flood risk by slowing the flow of water during periods of high rainfall.”