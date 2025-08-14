Demand for electric vehicle charging points in Calderdale is growing councillors are told

Methods of getting electric vehicle charging points in place so more people can use them are being explored though methods can be “fraught with difficulty”, says a senior councillor.

Calderdale councillors heard demand for charging spots, particularly domestically with reasonable rates, is growing.

In a question-and-answer session Coun Elaine Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf) asked for an update on policy the council’s highways officers were developing regarding cross-pavement charging for electric vehicles.

“Because we are receiving large numbers of queries from residents who would like to transition to electric vehicles but currently have no means to access convenient and cheap charging.

“When could we expect a scheme to become operational?” she said.

Responding, Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said it was a live issue.

There was nationally a fund at the moment looking at gulley charging and this was an aspect the council was exploring.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority was leading on infrastructure work and each local authority had its own quirks.

“One of the initial thoughts was to do some work in terms of putting charging into lamp posts – not helpful for us where our lamp posts are at the back of the pavement,” he said.

Matters being taken into consideration also included, for example, heritage areas like those in the Skircoat area of Halifax, involving heritage paving.

Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said where charging points were introduced were “fraught with difficulty of course.”

Other issues to overcome, for example people’s sense of ownership that the spot outside their home where the gulley was “is yours”.