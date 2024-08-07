Diseased trees in Calderdale park that were cut down will be replaced, councillors heard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New trees will be planted in a Calderdale park to replace ones that have had to be cut down.

Shelf Hall Park, Shelf, has recently lost trees following an inspection but six new ones will be planted to replace them.

Other planting has also been taking place in the park recently, councillors heard.

Shelf Hall Park.

Ward councillor Dan Wood (Green, Northowram and Shelf) wanted to know what can be done, and also asked if the council could look at tree planting to screen the park’s children’s play area from nearby traffic fumes.

“We also have the additional issue of the children’s play area being directly adjacent to a major trunk road through Shelf – could the council explore options for screening the park with trees to mitigate the pollution inhaled by our ward’s children?” he asked in a questions-to-Cabinet members session.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said the council would not remove healthy trees and felling was a last resort, in this case because during an inspection some trees were found to be diseased.

They had to be removed because of a danger they posed to the public in an area of high footfall, she said.

Ward councillor Dan Wood

“We would always seek to replace any trees that need to be removed, preferably as near as possible to their original location,” said Coun Durrans.

In this case a local authority Treescapes grant had been applied for and in a few months the council would know if it had been successful.

Coun Durrans said earlier this year the council had worked with the park’s friends group to plant more than 300 trees further back in the park to form a woodland edge and a further 100 were planned to be planted in the woods at Shelf.

“It is pleasing that despite the need to fell a small number of trees we have been able to deliver a net increase in trees in the local area,” she said.

Coun Danielle Durrans

Coun Durrans said she agreed with Coun Wood that screening for the play area was desirable.

However a grant bid to achieve this had not been successful but alternative options would be explored, she said.