Final designs for the Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme to be put on show

Officers from the Environment Agency are hosting two events this coming month where residents can view the final designs for the Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme, ask any questions and meet the project team.

People are invited to call into Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Thursday, February 27 and Thursday, March 6, from 12pm to 8pm, to view the designs and ask any questions, prior to the main planning application being submitted to the council.

Environment Agency work to reduce flood risk from the River Calder and Hebden Water will consist of raising and strengthening river walls, using glass panels and raising barriers to minimise any intrusion on the iconic views for those living on the riverside.

Flooding aftermath in Hebden Bridge back in 2020.

Working in partnership with Calderdale Council, the Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme is designed to reduce flood risk from the River Calder and Hebden Water.

Jo Arnold, Calderdale Programme and Partnership Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “We are really pleased to share our plans for the Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme with the local community and we’d encourage all residents to attend to see what the final designs entail, ask questions and provide comment, prior to our plans being submitted for planning approval.

“It’s a great opportunity to see the designs in detail, find out what the work will entail, ask any questions and speak directly with the team behind the project.

“This scheme will play a key role in better protecting homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure across the town and support their long-term resilience against flooding.”

The 2015 Boxing Day flood in Hebden Bridge.

Environment Agency officers will also be on hand to help anyone who’d like information on how to be prepared for flooding, provide practical advice, and help people sign up for flood warnings.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “It’s great news that the Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme is reaching the final stages of development and crucial that we now move into delivery.

"I hope people take the time to find out more about the plans to better protect the town from flooding.”

The planning application is expected to be submitted later this summer. It is anticipated that pre-construction preparation work will commence later in 2025.