Fly-tipping in Calderdale rises by 39 per cent

Fly-tipping Calderdale rose 39 per cent in a three-month period this year when compared to last year’s figures, councillors heard.

But prosecution numbers are increasing and clearance methods more effective, says a senior councillor

Coun Danielle Durrans was answering questions at a full Calderdale Council session.

Coun Peter Hunt called for more investment in the council’s fly-tipping enforcement team on a cost-to-save basis.

Calderdale Council has now cleared the fly-tipping at Cold Edge Road

He said: “We have an amazing four-person strong team and one van to cover the borough – which is inadequate due to the 1,600 outstanding fly-tipping reports.

“Due to these burdens, they must rely on privately contracted services to assist – cutbacks are depriving the team of valuable resources.”

Coun Hunt (Con, Elland) said the council now levied fines of £1,000 per offence and confiscated offending vehicles if caught.

“Will the council please accept that sometimes spending more means getting more – and will they consider investing more in our enforcement teams by increasing head count and the size of their fleet?” he asked.

Councillor Peter Hunt

Coun Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said fly-tipping was a blight on the environment presenting significant challenges to councils countrywide, increasing at an alarming rate, and Calderdale being susceptible because of its topography, size and accessibility.

Between April and October this year incidents were 39 per cent up on the same period last year, she said, although the 1,600 outstanding cases figure was not quite what it seemed.

Many referred to the same tipped waste so multiple reports are closed and the waste was being cleared, said Coun Durrans.

Caseload was also a legacy of system change, with the council’s community protection team now having sole responsibility for what had been a cross-departmental task- and the change was proving effective.

Councillor Danielle Durrans

“The new fly-tipping team has already delivered better enforcement outcomes with more fixed penalty notices being issued and more vehicles being used for fly-tipping being taken off the road.

“In addition to prevention and enforcement, the team are also committed to improving the clearance of fly-tipping as well as fostering better partnership links with community and voluntary groups doing a great job keeping their own neighbourhoods clean,” she said.