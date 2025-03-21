Hebden Bridge revealed as one of best places to live in North and North East by The Sunday Times

Hebden Bridge has been revealed as one of best places to live in North and North East in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live.

Published by The Sunday Times, the guide includes 72 locations across the UK and is released today (Friday).

The Sunday Times’s expert judges have visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds and mobile signal to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

Hebden Bridge.

Ilkley has been named the best place to live in the north and north east in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

Seven other locations in the north and northeast are featured in the comprehensive guide, including Hebden Bridge.

Jayne Dowle, judge and writer of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2025 (North and Northwest) said: "Hebden Bridge has long been known as a lovely place to live, but in the past few years we've noticed that a really strong, inclusive community has developed, with lots of creative things to do, including an excellent live music scene, and it's time for this to be recognised.

"We're also impressed by the sheer number of independent shops in Hebden Bridge and the extremely popular weekly markets.

"There's a good choice of properties too, for everyone from first time buyers to families and downsizers, including terraced houses and semi-rural/rural homes with amazing views."

The guide’s chosen locations come in all shapes and sizes, from the Scottish Island of Tiree and the remote Welsh village of Maenclochog to vibrant market towns, and suburbs of big, lively cities such as Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield and London.

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: “What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there.

“That means we can see what people really love about the places they live.

"The health of the high street is important, but more than anything else, what we are looking for are towns, villages and cities with strong communities who work hard to make the best of where they live, and play hard too.”