Multi-million pound plans to protect Hebden Bridge from flooding are splitting the town.

Since plans for the Environment Agency scheme were submitted last month, dozens of people have been voicing their views on whether or not they should be approved.

Many are in favour, keen to see the popular tourist town protected from floods like those which have previously caused catastrophic damage and heartache.

But there are also plenty who are against, raising several serious concerns and warning the defences could do more harm than good.

An artist's impression of how St Pol car park will look at the end of the Hebden Bridge flood alleviation scheme.

Once in place, the flood defences should better protect 400 properties, says the Environment Agency, including two schools and key transport routes.

Phil Rogers, Environment Agency project manager, said: “We know the community has waited a long time for flood defences in the town.

"Extensive surveying and flood modelling has been carried out and we are confident that the construction of these defences will not only reduce flood risk but prove beneficial for Hebden Bridge's long-term success."

One comment on the planning application says: “We need measures to help avoid future flooding in place ASAP to protect people and property.

Clean up after flooding in Hebden Bridge in 2019

"Rejecting the scheme means the possible loss of any alleviation measures which is not acceptable.

"We currently rely on our heroic flood wardens who risk their own safety every time we have potential flooding and networks of online volunteers to share information and rally community help, and whatever measures people can afford to put in place privately.”

Another said: “Yes, the work will be disruptive but it will be worth it in the years and decades to come when the flood alleviation scheme is complete and the town's resilience to floods is vastly improved.”

Flood wardens are volunteers who currently help protect Calderdale's towns

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing and Calder Valley resident Councillor Scott Patient, who is also a volunteer flood warden, has voiced his support for the scheme, saying: “Like many in our valley, I still feel anxiety every time the river rises.

"The reality is the future of our town, its homes, businesses, and community depend on securing once in a lifetime long-term protection like this.”

Of those who are objecting to the scheme, many are worried about restricted access to Calder Holmes Park while it is used as a construction compound.

Access to the Rochdale Canal towpath will remain and the park’s café and skatepark will remain accessible – but there are still concerns.

Hebden Bridge Flood alleviation scheme artist's impression of the Wavy Steps barriers when they are raised.

"The proposed loss of parts of our park for the duration of the scheme is a blow I'm sure the community would like to avoid,” said one commenter.

"I trust every effort will be taken to relocate this element elsewhere.”

There is strong opposition from some of Hebden Bridge’s traders, who fear the disruption will have a dramatic impact on footfall.

One said: “I have a business in Hebden Bridge town centre and, as a new business owner, I am already struggling to survive in the current climate.

"This scheme will impact my business hugely and I anticipate that I will have to close my business as a result of this work.”

One resident said: “Although flooding is devastating for affected people and businesses, this scheme will cause even more devastation for residents, businesses and local communities.”

People have until October 15 to share their views.