"It’s important not to take the risk" - Yorkshire Water urges caution around reservoirs during summer holidays

Yorkshire Water is urging visitors to stay safe around its reservoirs as the holidays begin.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reservoirs can pose a risk to life if people enter them, through cold water shock, operational equipment under the water, sudden drops, hidden currents and other new dangers as water levels are lower than usual.

Alastair Harvey, lead countryside and woodland advisor at Yorkshire Water, said: “Feeling hot can make a dip in our reservoirs seem tempting, but it’s important not to take the risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water is urging visitors to stay safe around its reservoirs and remain considerate of their behaviour in the countryside as the holidays begin. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“Sadly, we’ve seen incidents in Yorkshire when people have lost their lives in reservoirs and other open water.

"We’d advise sticking to the walking routes on public footpaths and don’t be tempted to go for a dip in the shallows or walk on the newly exposed embankment, as there can be risks of sinking mud.”

Reservoirs with particularly low levels of water, due to the ongoing dry weather, pose a new danger.

Baitings is notable for its sunken bridge, which should not be crossed, and Thruscross hides the submerged village of West End, which is visible when water levels drop but should be viewed from a distance and not approached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the summer, Yorkshire Water’s ranger teams will be engaging with reservoir visitors on water safety, providing information about the sites and encouraging people to follow the Countryside Code.

Alastair added: “We want people across Yorkshire and beyond to enjoy our reservoirs and surrounding countryside, but it’s important that people consider their behaviours and do not take risks that could impact the local natural environment and wildlife, or that puts them in harm's way.

“Refraining from using disposable barbecues or starting fires, taking litter home, and keeping dogs on leads, especially around livestock, can all help to keep wildlife, the natural environment, and nearby farm animals safe.

"Disposable barbeques and fires are not permitted on any of Yorkshire Water’s sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Camping is also not permitted around our reservoirs or within woodlands and visitors must stick to designated campsites.

"Visitors should also park their vehicles considerately when visiting any countryside location, ensuring that roads, gateways, and access are not blocked or impeded.

“Following the Countryside Code and keeping out of the water will help to make trips to our reservoirs safe and enjoyable for everyone over the summer.”

Visitors should report antisocial behaviour to the Police via 101 and call 999 if there's a risk to life.

If visitors see a fire or someone in the water who requires help, they must call 999 and ask for the Fire Service immediately – crews are trained and equipped to deal with such incidents.