New flood warning for residents near Hebble Brook in Halifax

More properties can sign up for a free warning system in parts of Calderdale to give them more time to prepare for the risk of flooding and move themselves, their families and valuables to safety.

The Environment Agency has been updating its flood warning systems across the region, using new data to provide more accurate alerts to help communities to be better prepared for flooding.

As a result of this, over 50 properties in Halifax, who are at risk of flooding from Hebble Brook are now eligible for the new flood warning service.

Residents can find out if they are eligible to receive flood warnings, and also register, by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188, or by visiting the website www.gov.uk/flood.

Andrew Denville, from the Environment Agency’s flood resilience team said: “Hebble Brook can rise and flow quite rapidly, but this new warning aims to alert the community in a timely manner, giving them more time to prepare, and to be aware of flooding so that they do not put themselves at danger.”

The Environment Agency is also appealing for new volunteer flood wardens from the community.

If you are an active member of the community, know where the vulnerable residents are, can offer support to authorities during a flood event and want to help your community be prepared for flooding, then you can request further information by emailing YorkshireFloodResilience@environment-agency.gov.uk

