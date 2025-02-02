New grants to support natural flood management in Calderdale

An example of NFM measures in Calderdale, Hedgerow planting. Picture: Matt Radcliffe Photography

Landowners in Calderdale could benefit from a new round of funding to support the creation of natural flood management measures on their land.

Calderdale Council and the Environment Agency have launched the latest round of the NFM Grant Scheme, which aims to support farmers and landowners in implementing natural flood management (NFM) techniques.

Natural flood management includes a wide array of measures to effectively manage the landscape to help slow water flow and naturally manage flood risk.

An example of NFM measures in Calderdale, Attenuation basin. Picture: Matt Radcliffe Photography

There are now over 120 sites in Calderdale which are being used for NFM.

The grant funding could be used to support NFM initiatives such as planting trees and hedgerows, installing leaky dams and creating attenuation ponds to temporarily hold back rainwater.

These activities are inspired by natural processes and support the temporary storage of water in the landscape, slowing its flow from the hillsides and reducing the flood risk downstream.

During periods of heavy rain, this gradual release can help to avoid overwhelming drainage in towns like Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd.

In addition to flood prevention benefits, NFM also provides habitats for wildlife, locks carbon in the land to combat climate change and creates healthier, more resilient ecosystems.

It’s also a very cost-effective method of flood defence.

Those applying for the NFM Grant Scheme are able to access full support to design a scheme tailored to their land and assistance with the application process.

For more information about the grant scheme and natural flood management in Calderdale, visit eyeoncalderdale.com/landowner-grant-scheme/

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “In Calderdale, we are all too familiar with how disastrous flooding can be.

"The intense rainfall experienced in recent storms was a stark reminder of the risks faced by our communities and the reality of the climate crisis.

“Traditional flood defences, such as concrete walls and barriers are important, but we must also look at alternative ways to protect our communities. Natural flood management is about working with nature, supporting measures which can reduce the risk and impact of flooding.

“I’m delighted that we’re able to offer a further round of funding for landowners to help them implement natural flood management techniques on their land.”