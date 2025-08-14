New homes in Mytholmroyd: Bid to build three-storey block of flats in Calderdale village hit by flooding

By John Greenwood
Published 14th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
Plans to build new flats in a Calderdale village have been submitted to Calderdale Council.

The application is to build a three-story block of five apartments, including ground floor parking, on land next to Village Cleaners on George Street, Mytholmroyd.

Two one-bedroom and three two-bedroom flats are planned.

An issue planners will consider is flood risk, recognised by the agents for the applicant.

The George Street, Mytholmroyd, site is next to Village Cleaners

Mytholmroyd has been subject to flooding several times in the past, with a multi-million pound flood alleviation scheme now in place, but the site is in a Flood Risk Area, classed as Flood Zone 3 land, according to papers with the application.

One member of the public has ldged an objection raising flood risk issues as well as concerns about design, over-development, light and space impact on neighbours and parking.

They say the site is within a designated floodplain and argue the proposal fails to meet policy requirements which mandate development should be directed away from land in Flood Zones 2 and 3.

However, agents Moreton Deakin Associates argue in supporting statements with the application: “Given the site’s location within a Flood Risk Area, the ground floor has been designed for parking and bin storage only, minimising, if not completely eradicating, the risk of flood damage to living spaces.

“This arrangement also allows for the parking area to act as a sacrificial space in the event of flooding, reducing the risk to the apartments above.”

The building will be in keeping with the village’s context and surrounding homes, they say.

If planners grant permission, it will help address Calderdale’s housing needs, say the agents.

