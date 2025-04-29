Planning application: Controversial North Halifax battery energy storage plan decision delayed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Debate – and a decision – over controversial plans to open a battery energy storage system plant in north Halifax were postponed at the 11th hour when planning councillors met.

Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee were to have discussed Masdar Arlington Energy’s application to open the plant next to Holmfield’s Sidhil Industrial Estate but it was pulled from the schedule as people were arriving at Halifax Town Hall to watch the meeting.

Calderdale Council’s lead officer for Planning, Richard Seaman, said the decision to pull it from the schedule was made in light of an objection to the application lodged in the morning of the meeting which contained a legal opinion on the application.

The Sidhil Business Park at Holmfield, Halifax. Picture: Google Street View

He explained: “A planning application for the construction, management and operation of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Holmfield Industrial Estate was due to be considered by Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee at their meeting on Monday, April 28.

“It was necessary for this item to be withdrawn from the meeting agenda because a letter was received on behalf of an objector on the morning of April 28 raising legal issues.

“We apologise to those attending the meeting for this item for the short notice of its withdrawal, but unfortunately the late timing of the letter meant there was insufficient time for us to fully consider its contents.

“The item will now be considered by the committee at a later date.”

Of more than 400 representations received about the application, all bar four are objections, including one from Halifax MP Kate Dearden (Labour).

Fire safety, noise – the plant would be in the same area as the infamous and unidentified “Holmfield Hum” which some though not all residents say hampers their health – and other physical and mental health implications, potential impacts on traffic and roads, how nature might be affected and proximity to some heritage settings and flood risk fears, are among concerns they raise.

Residents question whether the site is appropriate for a battery storage system, given proximity next to residential properties, a school and an industrial estate.

However, council officers recommended councillors should approve the application.

The company’s proposal counter argues that once built traffic impact will be minimal, BESSs are temporary in nature with a lifespan of around 40 years and following this the site would be decommissioned.

Drainage systems for contaminated water in event of a fire would ensure water supplies were not contaminated – any sudden change in temperature would alert the control room and the system would automatically be immediately shut down.

Batteries would have inbuilt cooling systems with automated fail-safe operation, they argue.

The developments work by taking electricity from the National Grid at times of low demand, storing it in batteries, and releasing it back to the grid when demand is high, councillors are told.