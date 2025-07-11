Changes at one of Calderdale’s most historic buildings will be made if listed building consent is granted.

Proposed alterations – including removing an internal wall, doors and installing a new door to some rooms on Halifax Town Hall’s ground floor – are proposed by Calderdale Council to the Grade II listed building.

The council says rooms affected by the changes will cause no harm to the building’s heritage.

In order to maximise use of the Wesley Court building, creating a larger office from two former rooms will require some demolition and “light strip-out”, says the council.

“The proposed works do not cause harm to the building’s heritage or character.

“The wall and doorways noted to be removed are contemporary internal partitions and have no historic significance.

“The location of new office space was selected due to its proximity to other functions of the building but also as this was deemed the least harmful area in the building to remove an internal wall.

“The contemporary partition walls, doors and corridor created at this point are not original to the plan of Halifax Town Hall,” says a supporting statement submitted with the application.

The extra space will be useful, according to the statement.

“Additional office space within the building, that is appropriately sized, will alleviate pressures on existing office areas and meeting rooms.

“An internal refresh of this room, as outlined, will align with high-quality office provision across the corporate estate,” it goes on.

The application, number 25/00420/LBC, can be viewed online on the council’s planning portal.