Project aims to transform the energy future of Todmorden Golf Club’s 19th century clubhouse

By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Todmorden Community Energy joined forces with Todmorden Golf Club to raise funding for a Solar PV and battery storage system on the roof of its 19th Century clubhouse.

The project has been carried out through an innovative shared ownership model pioneered in Todmorden by Todmorden Community Energy.

The community led approach will see the revenue from energy generated by the new solar system being shared between the golf club and the recently formed community energy society, to the mutual benefit of both organisations and the wider community.

Todmorden Golf Club with solar panel system installedTodmorden Golf Club with solar panel system installed
Todmorden Golf Club with solar panel system installed

Todmorden Community Energy is a not-for-profit community benefit society founded by local volunteers in early 2024.

Its mission is to attract funding and investment to help accelerate Todmorden’s transition to a clean energy future without leaving anyone in the community behind.

Working in conjunction with renewable installer Glide Energy Ltd, the solar system was successfully commissioned and energised right on schedule in March.

Gareth Marshall, Technical Director, Todmorden Community Energy, said: “Community energy is about people taking democratic control over their energy future, by understanding, generating, using, owning and saving energy in their communities.

From left to right: Jack Smith – Director of Todmorden Community Energy, Gareth Marshall - Director of Todmorden Community Energy, Colin Greenwood – Secretary of Todmorden Golf Club, Andrew Lupton – Captain of Todmorden Golf Club and Paul Coffey – Director of Glide Energy Ltd.From left to right: Jack Smith – Director of Todmorden Community Energy, Gareth Marshall - Director of Todmorden Community Energy, Colin Greenwood – Secretary of Todmorden Golf Club, Andrew Lupton – Captain of Todmorden Golf Club and Paul Coffey – Director of Glide Energy Ltd.
From left to right: Jack Smith – Director of Todmorden Community Energy, Gareth Marshall - Director of Todmorden Community Energy, Colin Greenwood – Secretary of Todmorden Golf Club, Andrew Lupton – Captain of Todmorden Golf Club and Paul Coffey – Director of Glide Energy Ltd.

"We are extremely proud to have partnered with Todmorden Golf Club on this, our first project.

"The revenue generated from the solar PV system will allow us to progress with our exciting plans for developing community energy in Todmorden, to the benefit of all residents of the town.”

Colin Greenwood, former President, Todmorden Golf Club, said: “The club has endured very high energy costs in the recent past, but the installation of the new solar PV system will reduce our costs significantly and will contribute to the future sustainability of the club.”

Both Todmorden Community Energy and Todmorden Golf Club are thankful to Todmorden Town Council, Calderdale Community Foundation, and members of both organisations and generous private donations for enabling this project.

