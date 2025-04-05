Project aims to transform the energy future of Todmorden Golf Club’s 19th century clubhouse
The project has been carried out through an innovative shared ownership model pioneered in Todmorden by Todmorden Community Energy.
The community led approach will see the revenue from energy generated by the new solar system being shared between the golf club and the recently formed community energy society, to the mutual benefit of both organisations and the wider community.
Todmorden Community Energy is a not-for-profit community benefit society founded by local volunteers in early 2024.
Its mission is to attract funding and investment to help accelerate Todmorden’s transition to a clean energy future without leaving anyone in the community behind.
Working in conjunction with renewable installer Glide Energy Ltd, the solar system was successfully commissioned and energised right on schedule in March.
Gareth Marshall, Technical Director, Todmorden Community Energy, said: “Community energy is about people taking democratic control over their energy future, by understanding, generating, using, owning and saving energy in their communities.
"We are extremely proud to have partnered with Todmorden Golf Club on this, our first project.
"The revenue generated from the solar PV system will allow us to progress with our exciting plans for developing community energy in Todmorden, to the benefit of all residents of the town.”
Colin Greenwood, former President, Todmorden Golf Club, said: “The club has endured very high energy costs in the recent past, but the installation of the new solar PV system will reduce our costs significantly and will contribute to the future sustainability of the club.”
