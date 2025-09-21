'Reservoirs are still the lowest they have ever been for this time of year' - Yorkshire reservoir levels increase for first time since January

Continued rainfall across much of Yorkshire over the last week has led to a slight increase in groundwater and reservoir levels for the first time in eight months.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire’s reservoirs stocks are now 30.8 per cent – a 0.2 per cent increase for the seven days to Monday, September 15.

The recent rainfall follows a historically dry first half of the year, drought declaration for Yorkshire by the Environment Agency in June, and the hottest summer on record in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booth Wood Reservoir near Rishworth.

While the rain is welcome, hosepipe restrictions remain in place and will continue until reservoirs have recovered over the autumn and into winter. Yorkshire Water will continue to review resource levels and remove the restrictions once the reservoirs have recovered.

Dave Kaye, Yorkshire Water’s director of water services, said: “With the start of autumn, we’ve seen a lot more rain. It’s incredibly welcome, and it has had a positive impact on our reservoirs and river levels.

"Further heavy rain earlier this week will still be making its way through the catchments, which will also contribute to improvements in reservoir and groundwater levels over the coming days.

“While this is positive, we still have a long way to go to get our reservoir levels back to where they need to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Reservoirs are still the lowest they have ever been for this time of year, and we need this wet weather to continue throughout the autumn and winter.

“We were recently granted a number of drought orders and permits which allow us to abstract more water from the Ouse and the Wharfe and to reduce the flows out of reservoirs in the south and north-west of the region.

"This will lower the burden on our reservoirs, allowing them to recover during periods of rainfall like we have been seeing.

“We’re also asking customers to continue doing what they can to save water so that our reservoirs can benefit as much as possible during periods of rainfall – they've been doing a brilliant job so far, with demand down 10 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the same time, we’re going to continue working hard at bringing leakage down. We’ve accelerated our response to leaks since the implementation of the hosepipe ban – completing repairs 33 per cent faster, on average.”