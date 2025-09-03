Road closed: Roadworks to begin at Hipperholme next week as Yorkshire Water invests £572k to upgrade water mains

Yorkshire Water is due to start a £572,000 project to replace approximately 1,426m of water mains at Hipperholme.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work is part of Yorkshire Water’s £406m investment to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region as part of its £8.3bn investment in infrastructure over the next five years.

Scott Gammon, project manager, Yorkshire Water, said: “This essential upgrade will provide a robust and reliable clean water network, reducing leakage and the likelihood of future bursts, minimising disruption for our customers in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water is due to start a £572,000 project to replace approximately 1,426m of water mains at Hipperholme.

Contract partners, Sapphire Utility Solutions, will start on site on Monday, September 8 to renew the clean water network along the Halifax Road and Leeds Road, starting at the junction of Halifax Road (A58) and Tanhouse Hill, with additional work planned for Barfield Road and Thompson Close.

Scott continues: “We’re working closely with local Highways and to keep everyone safe there will be a temporary road closure at the junction with a signed diversion in place for approximately two weeks.

"We’ll be working as quickly as possible to keep disruption to a minimum and thank road users and residents for their patience whilst we carry out this important work.”

The alternative route during the works on Tanhouse Hill is via Halifax Road, Leeds Road, Godley Lane, Godley Road, New Bank, Listers Road, Shibden Hall Road, Halifax Old Road.

The closure will be in operation 24 hours daily.

Yorkshire Water is contacting local residents to keep them updated about progress and planned works which is scheduled to complete by Christmas 2025.