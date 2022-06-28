These are the locations that the Slow The Flow Summer Roadshow is coming to

The roadshow organised by local charity Slow the Flow will run from 7 July to 20 August and include a travelling exhibition, giant map of the River Calder and flood hot spots, schools climate change debate, flood walks, family activities and lots of practical tips on how to make your home, school and business more flood resilient.

It will kick off with the launch of an exhibition in the Central Library Halifax next week looking at the charity's flagship project building leaky dams at National Trust site Hardcastle Crags, as well as showcasing lessons it is developing for primary and secondary schools on natural flood management as part of the national curriculum.

Events, all of which are free to attend, will take place at the Piece Hall, Square Chapel, Shibden Park, Hardcastle Crags, Sowerby Bridge, Cromwell Bottom, Brighouse, Calder Homes Park, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden Community College and library.

Slow the Flow

Bede Mullen chair of Slow the Flow said: "The purpose of the roadshow is to highlight relatively simple things we can all do to reduce flood risk, whether building leaky dams and planting trees in upland areas, or creating rain gardens or green rooves in our homes and businesses."

"We want to get the word out that whilst climate change and more major flood events are inevitable, Together we can slow the flow".