Together Housing is hoping to build 39 new affordable homes on a Calderdale estate.

If planners agree, the homes will form the second phase of regeneration at the Field Lane estate in Rastrick.

Made It Together, on behalf of Together Housing, are seeking permission from Calderdale Council for the new homes, together with an upgrade of the estate’s Thornton recreation ground and landscaping.

The proposals are supported by some Homes England funding, say supporting statements with the application.

Some of the new homes will be developed at Linton Grove, Field Lane estate, Rastrick, near Brighouse, where three of the four plots housing "soon to be empty" homes are situated.

The estate is currently undergoing “significant” investment through phased housing redevelopment as part of a wider regeneration programme, with the first phase comprising 55 affordable homes across five infill sites and park improvements, says Made It Together.

If approved, this second phase will see 39 “social and affordable rent tenure” homes built.

These will be a mix of one-bedroom flats – three ground floor and three first floor – and 33 two and three-bedroom houses, built on four separate parcels of land within the Field Lane estate.

Linton Grove comprises three parcels of land and will be built at the north of the estate while Smith Crescent will be at the south east of the estate.

All four parcels of land have 52 existing properties on them but according to the application these are “soon to be vacant” and demolished as they are not fit for purpose.

Made It Together says of the new homes: “This diverse housing mix caters to a range of needs, including families, couples, and individuals, addressing local housing priorities.”

The homes will include solar panels and air source heat pumps, and most will have gardens and off-road parking, according to the application.

The Field Lane estate was initially developed as a result of substantial post-war housing need and has been extended over subsequent decades to continue to meet growing housing demand, says Made It Together.

Proposals will deliver sustainable, affordable housing in line with the new Government’s housebuilding expectations, the supporting statements say.

The plans can be viewed on the council’s website by searching for application number 24/01303/FUL on the planning portal.

