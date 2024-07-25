Walsden flood siren is being tested next week - here's when Environment Agency will sound the siren

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency has shared that it will sound the Flood Warning Siren in Walsden next week.

The siren will be sounded on Tuesday, July 30 between 10.45am and 11am.

Only the Walsden siren is being tested at this time.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rochdale Canal at Walsden

The Environment Agency said: “Following recent critical maintenance carried out by Northern Powergrid to the power supply for the Flood Siren in Walsden, we need to carry out a test to ensure that the siren is in full working order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The siren will sound for two minutes. When the siren is sounded on this day it is a test.

"If a siren is sounded at any other time, it should be treated seriously and you should take action.”

If the Environment Agency is in incident mode or poor weather is forecast on the day, the test will be postponed until Thursday, August 1.