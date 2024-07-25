Walsden flood siren is being tested next week - here's when Environment Agency will sound the siren
The siren will be sounded on Tuesday, July 30 between 10.45am and 11am.
Only the Walsden siren is being tested at this time.
The Environment Agency said: “Following recent critical maintenance carried out by Northern Powergrid to the power supply for the Flood Siren in Walsden, we need to carry out a test to ensure that the siren is in full working order.
"The siren will sound for two minutes. When the siren is sounded on this day it is a test.
"If a siren is sounded at any other time, it should be treated seriously and you should take action.”
If the Environment Agency is in incident mode or poor weather is forecast on the day, the test will be postponed until Thursday, August 1.
For more information you can contact [email protected].
