What is happening at Sowerby Bridge market: Expected completion date announced for new Calderdale town square that is 'coming along nicely' after market demolition

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
A new community space for Sowerby Bridge being built where the market was demolished is “coming along nicely”, says one of the town’s ward councillors.

Councillor Adam Wilkinson has posted that he has visited the new town square site, where construction work is underway.

It should be finished in June, he added.

"It is expected that it will be finished early June and there are plans developing for some events throughout the year,” he posted.

Progress at the new square in Sowerby Bridge
Progress at the new square in Sowerby Bridge

The new community space is part of several changes happening in Sowerby Bridge.

Instead of the market, there will now be a “multi-purpose public space linking the town and the canal” which can be used for pop-up market stalls and events.

There will be new street furniture and ramped cycle routes, as well as trees and greenery.

Councillor Adam Wilkinson with the contractors for the new space in Sowerby Bridge
Councillor Adam Wilkinson with the contractors for the new space in Sowerby Bridge

The size of Tuel Lane car park will be reduced, with two EV charging points, motorcycle parking, cycle stands and a new bus layby added.

On Wharf Street, the road layout will be changed, with Calderdale Council relocating the bus layby, adding disabled parking spaces, adding a new loading bay, adding a parallel crossing for pedestrians and cyclists, widening the footpath, and removing on-street parking.

There will also be upgrades to the car park on West Street, and new double yellow lines along the length of Holmes Road.

Work on the new town square was due to start in the spring of 2023 but was delayed by by “underlying structural design”.

It finally got underway in August 2024, when the council said work was expected to last “around six months”.

