An extensive list of answers to frequently asked questions about a Calderdale town’s proposed flood defences has been compiled in a bid to alleviate concerns.

A fourteen-page document has been posted on the website for Eye on Calderdale – run by Calderdale Flood Recovery and Resilience Programme – aiming to answer the questions raised about controversial plans for Hebden Bridge.

Concerns voiced include from businesses about the scale of disruption an estimated four years of work could cause, and that surface water issues will not be addressed as part of the scheme.

Some have also expressed concern the works would change to look of the town to an extent that might put people off from coming and the impact that might have on traders.

According to the document, the first point that the Hebden Water River floods is at the wavy steps and there is currently around a 20 per cent chance of this happening in any given year.

"Once the scheme is built, Hebden Water will have to get to about 1.4m higher than the top of the wavy steps for a flood event to occur. There will be about a 2 per cent chance of this happening in any given year.

“As a result of the scheme, approximately 400 properties will be better protected from flooding across the Hebden area,” says the FAQs document.

During construction, there will be temporary loss of public parking – 30 spaces at St Pols, 30 at Calder Terrace and 15 at Old Gate – as well as some private parking at various sites.

"The project partners are highly aware of the pressures on parking and therefore required areas will be fenced off only when required and reopened at the earliest opportunity,” says the document.

Once the defences are built, Old Gate will become a no stopping road and around seven spaces will need to be removed from St Pols carpark due to the alignment of the proposed flood defence wall.

Calder Holmes Park has been identified as the only available, suitable space to support the construction activities within walking distance of the works for the delivery team, the document also says.

A compound will be located where the football pitches are, and the rest of the park – on the side of the café – will remain open.

Following completion of the works, Calder Holmes Park will be returned to its previous state.

A full economic assessment has been undertaken, says the document, that will support the economic case for the Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme.

"This includes economic analysis of the damages caused by flooding to properties, people, vehicles, emergency services, local infrastructure, tourism, recreation and heritage, and calculation of damages avoided with a flood alleviation scheme in place to show the economic benefit of the proposed scheme,” it adds.

It also says businesses may be eligible to claim for compensation for losses caused by the works.

If the flood plans are approved, work would be expected to start in 2026.

To read the full document, visit https://eyeoncalderdale.com/blog/hebden-bridge-faqs/