Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:30 BST
Yorkshire Water is set to begin a £700,000 project to replace approximately 1.5km of water mains in Walsden, near Todmorden on Monday (April 7).

The mains will be replaced to improve reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage and prevent water main bursts in the area.

The work is part of Yorkshire Water’s £406m investment to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region over the next five years.

Yorkshire Water to begin £700,000 water mains replacement near Todmorden

Shaun Chapman, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “As part of Yorkshire Water’s largest ever investment, we are delivering a significant upgrade to our clean water network by replacing 238km of mains in Yorkshire over the next 12 months – Walsden is one of the first areas to undergo the works.”

“It’s a really important scheme which will help us to deliver the quality and reliability of service that our customers expect – with bursts and loss of supply much less likely.”

Contract partners Sapphire Utility Solutions will start the work on Cranberry Avenue on April 7 and are expecting to complete the work in May.

For safety temporary traffic management will be in place and on street parking may be restricted around working area.

Shaun added: “We’ll be working quickly and doing everything that we can to keep disruption to a minimum whilst we deliver this important work.”

