The historic mill was engulfed in flames as 15 fire engines from across West Yorkshire battled the huge blaze. The building has been so badly damaged that the building is being demolished today and has resulted in Burnley Road being closed all day today (Friday). Here are readers' pictures from the fire.

Firefighters tackle a major fire at the old Walkley Clogs building, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd. Jade Kilbride other Buy a Photo

Firefighters tackle a major fire at the old Walkley Clogs building, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd. Jade Kilbride other Buy a Photo

Firefighters tackle a major fire at the old Walkley Clogs building, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd. Jade Kilbride other Buy a Photo

Firefighters tackle a major fire at the old Walkley Clogs building, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd. Jade Kilbride other Buy a Photo

View more