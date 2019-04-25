Fast-growing tech company to bring 100 new digital jobs to Halifax

One of Europe’s fastest growing tech companies, AND Digital, has opened a new office in Halifax, bringing 100 jobs to the area.

Already well-established in London and across the North of England, the move marks an increased ability to help companies in the region accelerate their digital capabilities, invest in both their tech and their people, and deliver solutions that unlock value and delight their users.

Andrew Wright, Chair of Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Business, Innovations and Growth Panel said: “It’s great to welcome AND Digital to Halifax’s architecturally unique Cultural Quarter, and I’m delighted the LEP Trade and Investment team supported the process.

"The quality and number of jobs its creating demonstrates a real commitment to our region. I look forward to seeing it grow through its innovative work with Covéa Insurance, which is also increasing its presence in Halifax, and other leading brands.

"It’s a time of dynamism for our digital sector, which is experiencing significant growth - employing 102,000 people and contributing £6.5 billion to the economy.”

AND Digital’s latest office, known as a club, has opened its doors in the heart of Halifax’s Cultural Quarter. Close to the Piece Hall and the Square Chapel Arts Centre at the Leeds Beckett University Business Centre, designed to support business growth.

Calderdale Council’s Director for Regeneration and Strategy, Mark Thompson, said: “Halifax is fast becoming one of the key locations for business growth in the north, and it’s great news that AND Digital has chosen the town’s University Business Centre as the location for their expansion.

"The move will also create varied job opportunities to enable growth in our digital sector and complements our Vision 2024 aspiration for Calderdale to be a place where talent and enterprise can thrive.”

The latest club also brings new employment opportunities to the region, with AND actively recruiting across the full spectrum of digital roles - from UX designers, platform developers and full stack engineers to product analysts and Scrum masters.

Paramjit Uppal, Founder of AND Digital, commented on the opportunities ahead: “We’re looking forward to playing our part in helping grow the digital economy across the North, and West Yorkshire in particular.

"AND was built to accelerate the digital capabilities of ambitious organisations, and we’ve done this with a variety of businesses already, including Covéa Insurance, TalkTalk and Matalan.

"We see a fantastic opportunity to help organisations in West Yorkshire build both remarkable digital products and discover the talent they need for themselves. I’m delighted that we’ll be adding over 100 tech and digital jobs in 2019 across West Yorkshire - from graduates looking for their very first roles in technology, to experienced practitioners.”

