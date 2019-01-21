Fifteen of the best pictures from this year's Roy Castle Tapathon in Halifax

Here are fifteen of the best pictures from the annual event. To read more about this year's Tapathon for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, click here.

Roy Castle Tapathon at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax jpimedia Buy a Photo

Roy Castle Tapathon at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax jpimedia Buy a Photo

Roy Castle Tapathon at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax jpimedia Buy a Photo

Roy Castle Tapathon at North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax other Buy a Photo

View more