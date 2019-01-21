Dancers from across West Yorkshire descended on North Bridge Leisure Centre, Halifax, for the annual Roy Castle Tapathon.

Thirteen dance schools took part in the event, each having the chance to showcase their talents and raise money for charity.

Watch dancers shine at annual Roy Castle Tapathon in Halifax

Money raised from the event will go to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation which aims to provide help and hope to people affected by lung cancer.

The Tapathon was created back in 1997 by Derek and Vera Hamer, who were friends with Roy Castle, a dancing entertainer and musician, who died from lung cancer.

After 15 years, dance teacher Janet Austin from Brighouse took over the role of organiser.

Since the event began over two decades ago, over £276,000 has been raised for charity.

Read: Thirteen Calderdale locations that have been used in television and film