Halifax ranked as one of the most expensive places to die

Halifax has been ranked as one of the most expensive place to die according to a new study.

Watford was the most most expensive place to have a funeral, at an average cost of £5,814 - nudging London into second place at £5,749.

Halifax came eight with the cost of the average funeral costing £4976.

The study by funeral comparison website Beyond revealed today. the average UK funeral - calculated as the average cost of a funeral director’s services plus the average price of cremations and burials - is now £4,241.

This represents a rise of 33% in only two years - in 2016, the average was £3,190.

James Dunn, co-founder of Beyond, said: “It looks like a football league but this is one table you don’t want to be topping.

“A lack of transparency in the funeral market is what’s fuelling price rises, particularly among the big chains.

“Death means big business, with half a million Brits dying every year, but a disinclination to shop around is resulting in mourners, who are often vulnerable, paying over the odds.”

Here are the places most expensive average cost for funerals

1. Watford, £5,814

2. London, £5,749

3. Redhill, £5,352

4. Guildford, £5,317

5. Liverpool, £5,157

6. Newport, £5,149

7. Brighton, £5,013

8. Halifax, £4,976

9. Salisbury, £4,959

10. Aberdeen, £4,942