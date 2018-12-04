Hebden Bridge highlighted as West Yorkshire is named on National Geographic Traveller Cool List 2019

With The Piece Hall, Hebden Bridge and beautiful valley scenery attracting visitors to Calderdale, is it any wonder that West Yorkshire has been named on National Geographic Traveller's Cool List 2019.

The list features the 19 must-see destinations for the year ahead. The list of countries and cities is revealed in the Jan/Feb 2019 issue of the magazine — on sale on Thursday 6 December.

Read: Date announced for BBC Christmas special which visits Halifax Quality Street factory

West Yorkshire joins top destinations including Setouchi, Antarctica and Hong Kong on the list.

The main attractions to visit were revealed as The Hepworth Wakefield and Yorkshire Sculpture Park but the most exciting mention was Hebden Bridge which was noted as "a burgeoning hub for restaurants and independent shops".

Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller, said: “Our team of editors, writers and industry experts have compiled the 19 destinations set to hit the headlines, with key openings, new routes and rising-star destinations firmly in the spotlight.

“The Cool List 2019 includes stellar destinations such as Pittsburgh and Guyana — now within easy reach, thanks to new flights — not to mention Eritrea, finally open to tourists after decades off-limits, and the buzzing arts scene of locations as wide-ranging as Hong Kong and West Yorkshire.”

Read: Here's how Calderdale students can star in series three of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “It’s so good to see Yorkshire placed in the top ten of National Geographic’s must-see destinations for 2019 – in the company of so many other world class locations.

"We know how much there is to shout about in this part of the county and it’s great that the eyes of the world are being directed here by such a respected publication.

"Yorkshire Sculpture International will be a highlight of 2019, but as well as being hailed the European Capital of Sculpture, there is so much more on offer, from the finest food, theatre, dance and opera, to the most glorious countryside just minutes away.

"And with the timing of the Road World Championships aligning so perfectly with Y.S.I - 2019 is truly the perfect time to visit.”

Read: Met Office issues yellow weather warning with 70mph winds set to batter Calderdale