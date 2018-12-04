Date announced for BBC Christmas special which visits Halifax Quality Street factory

The BBC has announced its Christmas schedule for 2018 which includes a festive episode of'Inside the Christmas Factory' with Gregg Wallace and Cherry Healey following the production of Quality Street, Nestlé’s famous chocolate assortment and a Christmas staple.

Gregg Wallace and his team spent three days at Nestlé’s Quality Street factory in Halifax and were given special, behind the scenes access to see how some of the nation’s favourite Christmas chocolates are made.

In this special episode, Gregg follows the production of the Toffee Finger, Orange Crunch and Strawberry Delight from the chocolate tanker arriving at the factory to the festive tins of Quality Street being loaded on to the lorry ready to hit supermarket shelves all around the UK.

Nestlé’s Halifax factory produces around twelve million Quality Street sweets every single day in the run up to Christmas and a staggering two million festive Quality Street tins each year.

With 5,500 individual chocolates packaged and dropped into tins every minute, viewers will see Gregg and his team follow the process that has been putting colour into the UK’s Christmas for more than 80 years.

Debbie Bowen, Senior Brand Manager for Quality Street said: “We are very excited for Quality Street to be featured in the BBC’s ‘Inside the Christmas Factory’.

"Quality Street is an iconic Christmas brand that is all about bringing families and friends together and we are delighted to have worked with Gregg and his team to show our fans how their favourite Christmas sweets are made.

"I look forward to watching this festive episode which I’m sure will be a big hit this Christmas.”

'Inside the Christmas Factory' will air at 9pm on 17 December on BBC2.

