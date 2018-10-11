How you can put your favourite Calderdale market on the national map

The chance is now open to put Calderdale markets on the national map by voting in the competition for Britain’s Favourite Market.

NABMA (the National Association of British Market Authorities) is asking people across the UK to vote for their market of the year.

Councillor Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, said: “Our distinctive local markets have so much to offer, it will be hard to choose a favourite!

"This competition highlights the importance of markets to communities and the economy, and it would be wonderful to see Calderdale on the shortlist.”

The competition comes as Calderdale Council invests in its local markets.

Improvements continue to the Victorian Halifax Borough Market. This includes restoration of unique heritage features and ambitious proposals for pop-up stalls, Sunday trading, later opening hours and evening entertainment to attract regular and new visitors.

Todmorden Market Hall has improved after the building benefited from a £500,000 refurbishment, and Hebden Bridge Market moved to its new home at Lees Yard on the edge of St George’s Square, with better facilities and a popular new Saturday artisan market.