Join Halifax's Piece Hall in showing solidarity with Ukraine tonight

Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson said: "We plan to light up The Piece Hall at 5.30pm/6pm to stand with Ukraine.

"The One Voice choir will be there for encouragement. If anyone knows the local Ukraine community please let them know we invite them to come and I encourage community members to attend too."

Today is the third day of fighting in Ukraine, with Russian forces attempting to take territory and major cities and Ukrainian forces resisting their advance.

The Piece Hall in Halifax

Leader of Calderdale Council Councillor Tim Swift, has said: "There are many residents in Calderdale who have family and friends in Ukraine, who will be concerned and fearful about what the future holds.

"They and their families have my support and my solidarity and that of my colleagues at this difficult time."