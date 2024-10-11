Local care company shortlisted as Care Team of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SureCare Calderdale and Kirklees a domiciliary home care provider has been recognised by being shortlisted by 2024 Caring UK Awards as Care Team of the Year Award for the Glittering Awards event in December 2024 to be hosted in Leicester.

SureCare Calderdale and Kirklees provides care and support in the homes to those most vulnerable in our communities, due to complex health needs, physical or mental disabilities or for those who choose to live in their own home and need some additional support to do that due to their age.

Carers in the community and the support team who manage the schedules, deal with visits from District Nurses, GPs, Social workers, and Pharmacists to name a few work 365 days a year 24 hours a day ensuring that the service users are greeted with a smile and supported with continence care, assistance with personal care, medication support, meal and hydration support as well as for some the only companionship that they may have during the day.

Regardless of the weather, the dark mornings, the carers either work on their own or in twos (where there is a need for mobility support) and will start their morning by defrosting their car windscreens or service users keys safes whilst most of the community are still asleep.

SureCare Calderdale and Kirklees has invested heavily in electronic support so that service users loved ones or Commissioners or they themselves can see exactly what time the carer attended the house, read live log recordings and exchange of information, this reassures the care provider and also the families of the highest standard of care and clear transparency.

Pari Dua SureCare Calderdale and Kirklees Registered Manager and the Managing Director, shares carers are the salt of the earth, they are the Kings and Queens of the Company, in a day as well as delivering the care and support of the car plan they and we will come across so many different challenges such as in the adverse weather the key safe outside the house will be frozen, or there may be no hot water in the house and the service user has no next of kin, we may have to ring the GP for a home visit for a very poorly service user and we are the nineteenth person in the queue. If we do not get something right or motto is, how can we work together to resolve it as quickly as possible.

We are so proud of our carers and they bring with them not just care skills but also additional talents, we have a carer who has worked as a chef and Barista on a cruise line, he creates the most beautiful looking drinks and carves vegetables and fruit. We have a carer who is creative and with a service user who has advanced dementia does creative arts and sewing, we have carers who bake and carers who sing and dance.

Our industry is very highly regulated and as part of our Care Quality Commission Inspection we were Rated as Good, we have made a determined effort even though we are so busy we want to try and capture all the additional efforts by the management support team and the carers of the additional learning and delivery within the community to secure an Outstanding Rating at the next CQC Inspection.

Next time you see a carer in the community stop and say hello to them, it will make there day.