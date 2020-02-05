Love is in the air with plenty of deals at businesses in Brighouse

The festive season is over and the Brighouse high streets are replacing reindeer with romance as businesses gear up for Valentine’s Day.

Cupid has been hard at work filling the LoyalFree app with loyalty schemes, discounts, events and trails with Brighouse businesses encouraging anyone who is celebrating Valentines or Galentines this February tocheck out the LoyalFree app before deciding how to spoil their loved ones on the 14th.

Read: 11 of the most romantic restaurants around Halifax, according to TripAdvisor

The app, which launched in the town in November last year, is in partnership with the Brighouse Business Improvement District (BID) and aims to boost footfall and sales.

Anyone who is stuck for gift ideas can visit the deals section of the LoyalFree app to see what’s new.

At The Flower Garden, shoppers can get a free bouquet by collecting stamps digitally on the app.

At The Crafty Fox visitors can treat their loved one to a pint and by collecting digital stamps get the eleventh pint for free.

Anyone who is looking for something different can check out the best events in the town with the dedicated local events section on the app.

Read: 21 iconic Halifax nightclubs and bars from over the years - how many do you remember?

Lauren Barber and Michelle Veasey, Marketing Managers at Brighouse BID, said: “There are also some exciting trails to help you explore your area, or indeed inspire you to visit another.

“Find them in the ‘Tours & Trails’ section of the app.

“This February, why not try out the local Dog Friendly trail to help you and your pooch discover the best places on your doorstep?

“Brimming with lovely shops and cafes, you’ll be spoilt for choice.”

To download the app visit through the App store or Google Play on your phone and search for LoyalFree.

For more information on Brighouse BID visit www.brighousebid.co.uk.

Read: Watch new BBC trailer for Last Tango in Halifax series 5